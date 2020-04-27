DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.774 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from DNB ASA/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. DNB ASA/S has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that DNB ASA/S will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNHBY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of DNB ASA/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

