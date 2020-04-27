Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $74.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

