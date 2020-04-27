Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLMAF shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Dollarama from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.