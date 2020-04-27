Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Dover by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.82. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

