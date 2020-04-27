Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUE. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.15 ($33.90).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €19.47 ($22.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. Duerr has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($49.14).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

