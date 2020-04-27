Duke Realty (DRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.48-1.54 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.48-$1.54 EPS.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duke Realty stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research firms recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

