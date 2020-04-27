Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.23.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.