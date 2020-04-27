easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

HSBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($22.03) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,054.52 ($13.87).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 586.80 ($7.72) on Thursday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 667.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.47.

In other news, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,019 shares of company stock worth $1,528,141.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

