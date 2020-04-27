eBay (EBAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EBAY opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

