eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.81.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after buying an additional 3,348,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $336,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.