eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.81.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.