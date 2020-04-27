Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 41,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 16.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 66,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

