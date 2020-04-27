EHang (NASDAQ:EH) vs. Southwest Airlines (NASDAQ:LUV) Critical Analysis

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get EHang alerts:

This table compares EHang and Southwest Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 38.79 -$65.24 million ($1.23) -10.41 Southwest Airlines $22.43 billion 0.68 $2.30 billion $4.27 6.87

Southwest Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Southwest Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A Southwest Airlines 10.26% 23.31% 8.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EHang and Southwest Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 Southwest Airlines 1 9 9 1 2.50

EHang presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Southwest Airlines has a consensus price target of $51.59, indicating a potential upside of 75.89%. Given Southwest Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than EHang.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats EHang on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also offers inflight entertainment and connectivity service on Wi-Fi enabled aircraft; and sells points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards loyalty program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers. In addition, the company provides a suite of digital platforms to support customers' needs across the travel journey, including Southwest.com, mobile.southwest.com, an iOS app, and an android app; and Swabiz.com, a Website for business customers that offer businesses shared stored company credit cards, company activity reporting, and centralized traveler management services. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.