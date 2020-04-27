Eight Capital Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to “Buy”

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.22. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,711 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,342,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

