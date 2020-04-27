Elysium (ELS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00571610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006324 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

