EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.03 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.73 or 0.00035351 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, RightBTC, Cobinhood and Rfinex. EOS has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and $4.03 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,845,378 coins and its circulating supply is 922,145,366 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Hotbit, BitFlip, Kuna, CPDAX, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, C2CX, BCEX, DigiFinex, DOBI trade, Bilaxy, CoinExchange, OEX, OKEx, CoinEx, Rfinex, Fatbtc, Bibox, Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi, COSS, Coinone, Koinex, Cryptomate, QBTC, ABCC, Coindeal, Livecoin, Tidebit, Instant Bitex, OpenLedger DEX, Neraex, IDCM, CoinTiger, CoinBene, IDAX, YoBit, EXX, GOPAX, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Upbit, Liqui, Coinsuper, Tidex, OTCBTC, WazirX, Bit-Z, Exmo, BitMart, TOPBTC, Mercatox, Ovis, RightBTC, Binance, LBank, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Kraken, Coinbe, DragonEX, Coinrail, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Gate.io, BigONE, Vebitcoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.