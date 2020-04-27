Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Roadhouse Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $45.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

