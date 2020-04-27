Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Era Group worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Era Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Era Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Era Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Era Group during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Era Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Era Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE ERA opened at $4.31 on Monday. Era Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $60.38 million for the quarter. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Era Group Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

