Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERRPF shares. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ero Copper from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:ERRPF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 1,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655. Ero Copper has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $19.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

