Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $6.01 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $699.04 million and approximately $2.27 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00077962 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Coinhub, Indodax and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.02517166 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Stocks.Exchange, BtcTrade.im, BTC-Alpha, C2CX, Korbit, Poloniex, LBank, Gate.io, BigONE, Gatehub, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, C-CEX, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Instant Bitex, YoBit, OKCoin International, Kraken, Coinnest, BTC Markets, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Coinhub, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, Ovis, Bit-Z, ABCC, FCoin, Bibox, ZB.COM, HBUS, Indodax, Coinsuper, CPDAX, QBTC, OKEx, BCEX, BitForex, RightBTC, Upbit, Bitsane, BTC Trade UA, Liquid, Koineks, CoinExchange, CoinEx, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, Exmo, Bithumb, Crex24, Huobi, Coinone, Bitbns, Coinut and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

