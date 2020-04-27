Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of EXE opened at C$6.64 on Monday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62. The stock has a market cap of $588.26 million and a P/E ratio of 20.75.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXE. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

