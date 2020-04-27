Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

