Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Private Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB opened at $190.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Raymond James cut their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Facebook from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

