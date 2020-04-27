Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.07 on Monday. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $541.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.