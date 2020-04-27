Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FFH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares to post earnings of C($68.38) per share for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$20.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$20.24 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion.

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

FFH stock traded up C$27.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$413.60. 28,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$437.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$556.57. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of C$332.82 and a 12 month high of C$662.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$101,795.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,590.80. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$519.50, for a total value of C$1,129,920.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at C$24,308,625.55. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,300 shares of company stock worth $415,120 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$600.00 to C$450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$800.00 to C$500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.