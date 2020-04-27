Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (FRFHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $15.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.31%.

Shares of FRFHF stock traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.62. 10,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.93 and its 200-day moving average is $416.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52 week low of $228.16 and a 52 week high of $502.75.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from $765.00 to $530.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC lowered Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

