Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,349 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $39,486,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after purchasing an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,473 shares of company stock valued at $565,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.