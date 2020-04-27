Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.21 ($14.20).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

