Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

