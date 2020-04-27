Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $30.53 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07.

