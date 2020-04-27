Financial Analysis: Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) vs. Spire (NASDAQ:SPIR)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Spire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire has a beta of -95.68, suggesting that its share price is 9,668% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Everspin Technologies and Spire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spire 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Spire.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Spire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 1.34 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -3.38 Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Spire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -19.57% -34.30% -17.49% Spire N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Spire on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

