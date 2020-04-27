Financial Analysis: SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) & Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SI-Bone and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-Bone -57.06% -52.52% -30.88% Orthofix Medical -6.19% 8.58% 5.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of SI-Bone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of SI-Bone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SI-Bone has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SI-Bone and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-Bone 0 0 4 0 3.00 Orthofix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

SI-Bone currently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.04%. Orthofix Medical has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.63%. Given SI-Bone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SI-Bone is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SI-Bone and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-Bone $67.30 million 6.41 -$38.40 million ($1.55) -9.79 Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.38 -$28.46 million $1.47 22.58

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SI-Bone. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orthofix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. The Spinal Implants segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Orthofix Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

