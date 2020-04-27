Financial Survey: Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) vs. Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Nantkwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Nantkwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nantkwest and Axcella Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nantkwest $40,000.00 8,937.06 -$65.79 million ($0.70) -5.19 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.23

Axcella Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nantkwest. Nantkwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nantkwest and Axcella Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nantkwest 1 0 0 0 1.00 Axcella Health 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nantkwest currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 72.45%. Axcella Health has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 403.43%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Nantkwest.

Profitability

This table compares Nantkwest and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nantkwest -152,997.67% -45.71% -38.29% Axcella Health N/A -367.32% -59.50%

Summary

Axcella Health beats Nantkwest on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc.

