FLIP Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market capitalization of $419,116.02 and $257.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.38 or 0.02524754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00211420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00060382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00046798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000188 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

