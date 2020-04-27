Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

FORR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Forrester Research stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. 1,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.38 million, a PE ratio of -62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forrester Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 23.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

