Fortis (NYSE:FTS) PT Raised to $58.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

FTS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Fortis has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $182,693,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,309 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,900 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 568.6% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 704,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortis by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,658,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,905,000 after acquiring an additional 631,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

