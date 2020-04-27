Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $195.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Franco Nevada traded as high as $138.65 and last traded at $134.87, with a volume of 32064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.25.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,819,000 after buying an additional 310,029 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 250,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

