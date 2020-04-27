FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $64.41.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,627. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSBW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

