Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 35.25 ($0.46).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Gem Diamonds to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 33 ($0.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Gem Diamonds stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 38.90 ($0.51). 56,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,864. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 92 ($1.21). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

