General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,765,000 after purchasing an additional 151,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $327,257,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.