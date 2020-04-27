Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Stake Lessened by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,318 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Gentherm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

THRM stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

