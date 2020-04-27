Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,978 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $75.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.18. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.