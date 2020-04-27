Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $79.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.23.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.