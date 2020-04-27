Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

GILD stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

