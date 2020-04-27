Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director John W. Murdoch purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 717.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 101,804 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after buying an additional 89,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.