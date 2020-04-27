Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Societe Generale

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective cut by Societe Generale from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 234 ($3.08).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 139.28 ($1.83) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.69. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.25 ($4.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion and a PE ratio of -46.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.00%.

In other news, insider Peter Coates purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

