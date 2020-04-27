Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Given New $16.25 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $15.75 to $16.25 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 159,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,743. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $617.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jordan Walter acquired 2,845 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,258.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila acquired 5,564 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,349.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.