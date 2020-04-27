Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €84.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.30 ($102.67) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.29 ($94.52).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME traded up €2.42 ($2.81) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €71.72 ($83.40). 744,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of €62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($94.30).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.