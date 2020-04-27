Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 350 Price Target

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 350 price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 410 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 379.27.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.