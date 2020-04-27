GreenMed Price Tops $0.0002 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenMed token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.79 or 0.02532339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00213045 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00046906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

